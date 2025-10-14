DT
PT
Chandigarh / Mayor reviews Chhath Puja preparations

Mayor reviews Chhath Puja preparations

Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:19 AM Oct 14, 2025 IST
Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla at the lake in Sector 42 to review the ongoing preparations for the upcoming Chhath Puja festival.
City Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla visited the new lake in Sector 42 today to review the ongoing preparations for the upcoming Chhath Puja festival, one of the most significant religious events for the Purvanchal community. The Mayor was accompanied by Executive Engineers from the Public Health Wing of Chandigarh Administration and the municipal corporation.

During the inspection, officials briefed the Mayor about the extensive cleanliness drive in the area. This included grass cutting, cleaning and filling of the lake with clean water, repairs of seating arrangements, installation of proper lighting, provision of dustbins, and ensuring well-lit and clean parking areas for devotees.

The Mayor assured the community that all necessary arrangements had been taken for the smooth conduct of the puja.

