Mayor Saurabh Joshi kicks-off Rs 5 crore road re-carpeting project in Sector 15

In a step towards strengthening urban infrastructure and improving civic amenities in the city, Mayor Saurabh Joshi today formally commenced the re-carpeting work of roads in Sector 15, Chandigarh.

Advertisement

The ambitious project aims to upgrade the road network of the sector by undertaking comprehensive re-carpeting of all V-4, V-5 and V-6 category roads. The initiative has been launched to provide smoother, safer and more convenient commuting facilities to residents, commuters and visitors.

Advertisement

While sharing this development, the Mayor briefed that as per the project details, approximately 37 kilometers of roads will be covered under the development work at an estimated cost of around Rs 5 crore. The work has been planned in a phased and systematic manner with a target to complete the entire project within two months.

Advertisement

He said that the Municipal Corporation is fully committed to upgrading basic infrastructure and ensuring world-class civic facilities for citizens. He stated that well-maintained roads not only improve traffic movement and public convenience, but also enhance the overall urban environment of the city.

The Mayor assured residents that the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh will continue to undertake development-oriented projects across all sectors with a focus on quality, transparency and timely execution.