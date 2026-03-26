Mayor seeks appointment of regular Chief Engineer in Chandigarh Municipal corporation, writes to Kataria

Highlighting critical administrative and financial challenges affecting smooth functioning of the Municipal Corporation (MC), Chandigarh, city Mayor Saurabh Joshi has written a detailed letter to Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria urging immediate intervention on several key issues vital for efficient governance of the City Beautiful.

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Earlier, the Mayor raised these issues during the Advisory Council meeting held recently and written to Kataria. Raising concern over staff shortages, the Mayor emphasised on the urgent need for adequate deputation of HCS/PCS/DANICS officers in the corporation.

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With Chandigarh’s population having grown significantly and the MC’s jurisdiction now covering the entire city, the administrative workload has increased manifold across departments such as solid waste management, vendor regulation, taxation, public grievances and village oversight.

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Despite this, only two officials are currently posted against the earlier norm of three, impacting decision-making and service delivery.

The Mayor also sought appointment of a regular Chief Engineer in the Municipal Corporation, stating that major civic works, including roads, public health, electrical maintenance and sanitation require dedicated technical supervision. At present, the additional charge arrangement is affecting efficiency and timely execution of development projects.

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Flagging financial concerns, the Mayor requested revision of cow cess rates in the upcoming excise policy. He pointed out that the significant reduction in cess rates in 2023 had led to nearly 80 per cent drop in revenue, severely impacting cow welfare initiatives, including fodder, healthcare, shelter management and the proposed veterinary hospital at Raipur Kalan.

Further, the Mayor urged the Administration to expedite the inclusion of UT Chandigarh under the Sixth Delhi Finance Commission, which remains pending with the Ministry of Home Affairs, and to ensure release of the Municipal Corporation’s rightful share under Section 90(6) of the Punjab Municipal Act, 1976, covering revenues from stamp duty, motor vehicle tax, electricity duty and entertainment tax.

To strengthen long-term financial sustainability, the Mayor also proposed exploring new revenue avenues, including a nominal cow cess on property registrations and rationalisation of vehicle-related charges, on the lines of other major cities.

Stressing on the urgency of the matter, the Mayor requested the Administrator to intervene and convene a meeting at the earliest to address these concerns, stating that timely action was essential to realise the vision of a “Viksit Chandigarh” and to ensure efficient delivery of civic services to residents.