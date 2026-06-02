Mayor seeks Governor’s nod for water connections outside Lal Dora limits in 22 Chandigarh villages

Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi has urged Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria to approve temporary water connections for residents living outside the Lal Dora/Phirni limits of the city’s erstwhile 22 villages.

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In a representation submitted to the Administrator, Joshi said that access to safe drinking water was a fundamental human necessity and should not be denied to any citizen. He pointed out that thousands of families residing outside the Lal Dora limits have been facing hardships due to the absence of authorised water connections, affecting sanitation, hygiene, health and overall living conditions.

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The Mayor said that the proposal was unanimously approved by the Municipal Corporation during its 347th General House Meeting on March 25, 2025, and was subsequently recommended to the Chandigarh Administration for approval.

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The Mayor clarified that the proposed water connections would be purely temporary and would not confer ownership rights, title, regularisation benefits or legal claims whatsoever. The proposal has been framed with adequate legal safeguards and would remain subject to directions issued by competent courts and the Chandigarh Administration.

He further stated that all beneficiaries would be required to pay the prescribed water, sewerage and maintenance charges. The Municipal Corporation would also retain the authority to disconnect such connections in the event of any violation of the prescribed conditions.

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Seeking early approval, Joshi said that approval of temporary water connections would bring long-awaited relief to thousands of residents and ensure that no family was deprived of access to safe drinking water merely because they reside outside the Lal Dora limits.

“The provision of drinking water is not a privilege but a basic necessity. Every resident deserves access to this essential service,” the Mayor said.