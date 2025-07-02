DT
Home / Chandigarh / Mayor writes to CM, seeks land for disposal of waste

Mayor writes to CM, seeks land for disposal of waste

Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:35 AM Jul 02, 2025 IST
A day after Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh's son, Sarabjeet Singh Samana, a councillor, led a cleanliness campaign with a broom in his hand in Sector 71 outside the Community Centre and blamed mayor his failure to ensure cleanliness in city, Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu has written a letter to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. He drew his attention to the problem of garbage disposal in the city and urged him to direct GMADA to provide land for waste disposal.

“Till date, no such site has been prepared here for waste management that is environmentally approved. Due to this shortcoming, garbage heaps are increasing in the city. The Municipal Corporation has tried to secure a waste management site, but due to opposition from nearby villages and the lack of available land, all efforts have failed,” Sidhu said.

Sanitation workers’ strike continues

Kuljit Singh Bedi, Deputy Mayor, has written a letter to the Chief Secretary of Punjab, requesting him to personally intervene to end the ongoing strike of sanitation workers in Mohali. Along with this, he also requested him, being the Chairman of GMADA, to issue directions to the chief administrator to immediately provide land to the Mohali MC for dumping its garbage.

Ward No. 29 councillor Kuldeep Kaur Dhanoa today held administrative officials responsible for the garbage mess in Mohali. — TNS

