 Mayoral pact unlikely between Congress, AAP : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • Mayoral pact unlikely between Congress, AAP

Mayoral pact unlikely between Congress, AAP

Mayoral pact unlikely between Congress, AAP


Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, January 4

An alliance between the Congress and AAP for the mayoral polls is unlikely with the latter declining the grand old party’s offer of support in lieu of AAP backing in the Chandigarh MP election.

Sources said AAP asked the Congress to support it for the post of Mayor in lieu of getting AAP’s backing for the posts of Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor. However, the Congress sought AAP’s support for its MP candidate instead.

Congress president HS Lucky said, “If they make a commitment to support us in the MP election, then we may think of supporting them in the mayoral polls. We have apprised this to our party in charge Rajiv Shuklaji. We had a maximum of voting percentage in the MC as well the MP elections. Further, our central party unit has made it clear that LS polls in all UTs will be fought by our own MP candidates.”

While talking to Chandigarh Tribune, Dr SS Ahluwalia, co-in charge, city AAP, said “We have numbers with us, so obviously we will have our own mayoral candidate. As far as Chandigarh MP ticket is concerned, our party’s national convener Arvind Kejirwalji has already made it clear that we will fight the Chandigarh MP seat.”

For now, it seems unlikely that the two parties will have an alliance for the annual mayoral polls to be held this month. Though the two Opposition parties said a final decision will be taken by their respective high commands after announcement of the date for mayoral polls.

In the previous two elections under the current MC term, the BJP won as the Congress abstained from voting. The SAD had staged a walkout. The saffron party has 15 votes (14 councillors and ex officio member, i.e. MP), AAP 13, the Congress seven and the SAD one in the MC House.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Gurugram hotel owner shot Punjab model Divya Pahuja for blackmailing him with his 'obscene pictures'; CCTV shows body dragged into blue BMW car

2
Punjab

Drug-addict auto-rickshaw driver shot Arjuna awardee DSP after scuffle over dropping him home in Jalandhar on New Year’s eve

3
Jalandhar

Day High Court granted bail to Sukhpal Khaira in drugs case, Congress leader booked for intimidating witness

4
Ludhiana

8 months after scribe Bhawana Gupta was booked under SC/ST Act, Punjab and Haryana High Court quashes FIR

5
Trending

Viral video: When fighter McGregor was ‘given a warning for putting his arm around Vladimir Putin’, watch the boxer’s facial expression as he quickly…

6
World

Viral video: Accused leaps and attacks US judge in courtroom

7
Punjab

Supreme Court rejects plea of Indian detained in Czech Republic for foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist in US

8
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court allows regular bail to Sukhpal Khaira in NDPS case

9
Punjab

3 armed men shoot dead sarpanch in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

10
Punjab

Jalandhar: Mother seeks Rs 50L blood money to save son on death row in Dubai

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali
Himachal

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero
J & K

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero

In videos, watch Tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa
Trending

In videos, watch tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa

Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

Top News

Congress in poll gear, to lay special focus on 255 winnable LS seats

Congress in poll gear, to lay special focus on 255 winnable LS seats

Top leaders for INDIA seat-sharing deal, war rooms in states...

India to import 10,000 MW power from Nepal in 10 yrs

India to import 10,000 MW power from Nepal in 10 yrs

Dhankhar opens biotech expo in Kathua, hails abrogation of Art 370

Dhankhar opens biotech expo in Kathua, hails abrogation of Art 370

Amid threats in Red Sea, India keeps patrolling options open

Amid threats in Red Sea, India keeps patrolling options open

not part of US-led operation so far

Chinese media praises Modi’s foreign policy

Chinese media praises Modi’s foreign policy


Cities

View All

Chandigarh gets ~591 cr more in Budget allocation

Chandigarh gets Rs 591 cr more in Budget allocation

AAP seeks early mayoral elections

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days

GMSH-16 gets 32-bed paediatrics centre

Shop worker stabbed to death at Sector 19