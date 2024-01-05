Mayoral pact unlikely between Congress, AAP

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, January 4

An alliance between the Congress and AAP for the mayoral polls is unlikely with the latter declining the grand old party’s offer of support in lieu of AAP backing in the Chandigarh MP election.

Sources said AAP asked the Congress to support it for the post of Mayor in lieu of getting AAP’s backing for the posts of Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor. However, the Congress sought AAP’s support for its MP candidate instead.

Congress president HS Lucky said, “If they make a commitment to support us in the MP election, then we may think of supporting them in the mayoral polls. We have apprised this to our party in charge Rajiv Shuklaji. We had a maximum of voting percentage in the MC as well the MP elections. Further, our central party unit has made it clear that LS polls in all UTs will be fought by our own MP candidates.”

While talking to Chandigarh Tribune, Dr SS Ahluwalia, co-in charge, city AAP, said “We have numbers with us, so obviously we will have our own mayoral candidate. As far as Chandigarh MP ticket is concerned, our party’s national convener Arvind Kejirwalji has already made it clear that we will fight the Chandigarh MP seat.”

For now, it seems unlikely that the two parties will have an alliance for the annual mayoral polls to be held this month. Though the two Opposition parties said a final decision will be taken by their respective high commands after announcement of the date for mayoral polls.

In the previous two elections under the current MC term, the BJP won as the Congress abstained from voting. The SAD had staged a walkout. The saffron party has 15 votes (14 councillors and ex officio member, i.e. MP), AAP 13, the Congress seven and the SAD one in the MC House.

