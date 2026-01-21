DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Mayoral poll: Parties keep cards close to their chest

Mayoral poll: Parties keep cards close to their chest

Two days left for the filing of nomination papers

article_Author
Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Jan 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The MC office in Chandigarh. File
Advertisement

Two days are left for the filing of nominations for the posts of Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor, but suspense continues over the candidates and a possible alliance between the Congress and AAP.

Advertisement

The BJP as well as the Opposition are keeping their cards close to their chest. Their leaders are not revealing the names of the candidates, fearing the backlash of councillors. Both the ruling BJP and the Opposition (Congress and AAP) have equal numbers in 35-member MC House. The Chandigarh MP also has voting right in the mayoral elections.

Advertisement

Jatinder Pal Malhotra, Chandigarh BJP president, said the party would announce the candidates on January 22, the last day for the filing of nominations. He was in New Delhi on the occasion of the election of the BJP national president.

Advertisement

Sources said he held a meeting with the top party leadership over the election issue.

Though AAP and the Congress leaders are all set to fight the election with some understanding, they also have not officially announced any candidate so far.

Advertisement

City Congress president HS Lucky said the party was ready to help any party to defeat the BJP. He clarified there was no official talk with the AAP leadership yet on the mayoral elections. “We will be holding a meeting with our councillors soon.

After that we will have discussions with the central leadership. The names of the candidates or any decision will be announced on January 22,” he said.

Lucky said the Congress had decided to have some understanding with AAP in the 2024 mayoral elections to stop the BJP from winning the mayor’s post.

Dr Sunny Singh Ahluwalia, co-in-charge of the Chandigarh AAP, said no decision had been taken regarding any alliance with the Congress so far. Any decision regarding the candidates or the understanding with the Congress will be announced on January 22, he added.

The mayoral elections are scheduled for January 29. It is a close contest as both BJP and the Opposition have equal number after two AAP councillors, Suman Sharma and Poonam, joined the BJP recently. To win the election of Mayor, 19 votes are required. The BJP has 18 councillors in the House, the Congress six and AAP 11. The Chandigarh MP also has voting right. The decision to hold the Mayor’s election by a show of hands this time has made all parties to change their strategies. Cross-voting played a major role in close contests during the elections by secret ballot.

BJP appoints Tawde as observer

Bharatiya Janata Party national president Nitin Nabin, who assumed charge on Tuesday, has appointed Vinod Tawde, BJP national general secretary, as election observer for the Chandigarh Mayor’s poll. Arun Singh, who is another national general secretary of the party, has issued a letter in this regard and sent it to the in-charge and state president of the Chandigarh BJP.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts