Chandigarh Mayoral polls: Nominations end today; parties mum

Chandigarh, January 11
The ruling BJP, Congress and AAP will announce the names of their candidates for mayoral polls on Thursday, the final day of filing of nominations. Senior leaders of all three parties have taken views of their councillors and other leaders. Now their respective high commands will announce the names of candidates for the posts of Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor.
It is, however, not clear whether the Congress will announce names on all three posts or not. “It will be decided tomorrow,” said a party leader. There is speculation the AAP and Congress may have an outside understanding for the elections to keep the BJP at bay.
From the BJP, councillors Kanwarjeet Singh Rana, Maheshinder Singh Sidhu and Saurabh Joshi are among the frontrunners for the top post. However, there is also the likelihood of the party fielding a dark horse.
From the Congress, Gurpreet S Gabi is among the top contenders for the post, while Yogesh Dhingra and Jasbir Singh Laddi are among the leading candidates for the AAP.
The elections are scheduled to be held on January 17. As many as 35 elected councillors and an ex officio member i.e. the local MP will be eligible to vote through secret ballot. Nominated councillor Amit Jindal will be the presiding officer. — TNS
Contenders for Mayor
BJP: Kanwarjeet Singh Rana, Maheshinder Singh Sidhu, Saurabh Joshi
AAP: Yogesh Dhingra, Jasbir Singh Laddi; Cong: Gurpreet S Gabi
