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Home / Chandigarh / Mayors demand uniform tenure, powers, facilities at Chandigarh conference

Mayors demand uniform tenure, powers, facilities at Chandigarh conference

Around 40 mayors from 19 states attend; Chandigarh Administration sends proposal to extend Mayor’s tenure

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:13 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria inaugurates the 118th All India Mayors Conference in Chandigarh on Monday, October 5, 2026.
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The demand for uniform tenure, powers and facilities for Mayors was raised at the All India Mayors Conference, which began in Chandigarh on Monday.

Around 40 mayors from different cities across 19 states are participating in the conference.

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Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor and UT Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria said the Chandigarh Administration had also sent a proposal to extend the tenure of the Mayor in Chandigarh. He said it was up to the Centre to take a decision. He also suggested decentralisation of powers in local bodies.

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Kataria advised the Mayors to work for the betterment of cities. He said mayors had a big responsibility to run cities while taking along councillors of all parties.

Talking about Chandigarh, he said all city buses would be replaced with electric buses by the end of 2027. He said the city was moving towards becoming a solar city.

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Kataria said the administration was also trying to give ownership rights of houses to residents of rehabilitation colonies.

Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi said the conference provided an opportunity for Mayors to discuss various issues related to civic bodies.

He said there was no uniformity in the tenure of Mayors in India. He said the issue was raised before Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. After the meeting, it was decided to formulate a draft Model Act on the issue, and the Mayors Council was working on the draft. The draft would be submitted to the government.

Renu Bala Gupta, president of the All India Mayors Council, stressed the need to implement the 73rd and 74th Amendments to the Constitution so that uniformity in the functions, powers and tenure of Mayors could be ensured.

Former MP Kirron Kher, senior BJP leader Sanjay Tandon, and Chandigarh BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra were also present on the occasion.

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