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Home / Chandigarh / Mayors seek greater financial autonomy for urban bodies

Mayors seek greater financial autonomy for urban bodies

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:29 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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A participant addresses the 118th All-India Mayors’ Conference in Chandigarh on Tuesday.
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The two-day 118th All-India Mayors’ Conference and National Executive Meeting of the All India Mayors Council concluded today with mayors from across the country unanimously adopting the ‘Chandigarh Sankalp’ — “Sashakt Mahapaur, Sashakt Shehar, Viksit Bharat” — giving a renewed call for empowered urban local bodies as well as a stronger role for elected mayors in shaping the future of Indian cities.

The conference witnessed detailed deliberations on strengthening urban governance, enhancing the administrative, functional and financial powers of urban local bodies and ensuring an effective and meaningful role for elected representatives in municipal administration.

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The participants called for a uniform five-year tenure for mayors, greater financial autonomy for urban local bodies and adequate powers and resources to enable cities to respond effectively to emerging urban challenges. The need for technology-driven governance, clean and sustainable urban development, inclusive growth, citizen participation and efficient delivery of civic services also figured prominently during the deliberations.

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The conference also emphasised the need to make cities financially self-reliant through innovative revenue-generation models, better resource management and stronger institutional capacity. The mayors stressed that empowered cities are essential for achieving the national vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

A key outcome of the conference was the commitment to strengthen inter-city cooperation through regular knowledge-sharing, virtual discussions, professional interaction and exchange of innovative municipal best practices. The initiative will enable cities to learn from successful models and adopt them according to their local requirements.

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The conference concluded with a collective resolve that stronger mayors, empowered urban local bodies and active citizen participation will be the foundation for stronger cities and a stronger Viksit Bharat.

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