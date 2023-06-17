MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 16

An MBA graduate and a law graduate have been arrested by the police for vehicle thefts. The police claimed the suspects were involved in at least 16 cases of two-wheeler theft. A total of seven vehicles have been recovered from the two.

ACP (Crime) Arvind Kamboj said the detective staff busted a gang of vehicle thieves, identified as Prince Kumar of Zirakpur and Jagjit Singh of Phase 11, Mohali. They were nabbed from the Chandimandir police station area.

Of the 16 vehicles allegedly stolen by the two, 11 were taken away from Panchkula and the rest from Mohali district.

The police said the suspects had been active since March. The two used to target vehicles parked in the Courts Complex, Civil Hospital and other public places.