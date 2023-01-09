MBA student dies by suicide in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, January 8
A 23-year-old MBA student reportedly hanged herself at his house on the Panjab University (PU) campus in Sector 14 today. The victim, identified as Manish, was pursuing MBA from a private university in Mohali. The police received information about the incident from the PGI.
Investigation revealed the victim locked his room before killing himself. His father broke the door and rushed him to the hospital.
