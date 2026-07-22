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Home / Chandigarh / MBBS student falls to death at GMCH-32

MBBS student falls to death at GMCH-32

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Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:31 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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A student of MBBS (final year) allegedly died after falling off the sixth floor of the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, building here on Tuesday evening.

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The victim was identified as 23-year-old Karan Singh, a resident of Sector 32.

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It is learnt that people nearby heard a loud thud and rushed towards the spot. They found the victim critically injured. He was rushed to the Trauma Centre of the Sector 32 hospital. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

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The victim’s parents are private medical practitioners, said sources.

Karan was reportedly under stress. However, no official confirmation was made by the doctors or his family members in this regard.

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The body has been kept in the hospital mortuary. The post-mortem will be conducted tomorrow. Police sources said no suicide note was found at the spot. However, cops are exploring all angles if the victim fell by accident or committed suicide.

Second suspected suicide this year

This is the second suspected suicide case reported from the GMCH this year. A junior resident was found dead next to some syringes inside the hospital’s trauma centre bathroom in another suspected suicide case last month.

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