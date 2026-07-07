Chandigarh MC appoints nodal officer for water supply complaints

The Municipal Corporation has appointed the Executive Engineer (Public Health)-III as the nodal officer to address complaints related to water supply, contamination, leakage and sewage-water intermixing.

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The order, issued by the MC Chief Engineer on Monday, directs the nodal officer to scrutinise all complaints received from various sources regarding water contamination and ensure immediate field verification. Corrective measures are to be initiated without delay and compliance ensured.

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The order further states that the Superintending Engineer (Public Health) will closely monitor all such cases and hold a dedicated review every Friday with all Executive Engineers. The review will focus on areas from where repeated complaints are being received so that permanent remedial measures can be planned and implemented.

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The Executive Engineer (PH)-III has also been directed to constitute quick response teams (QRTs) in every public health division for prompt inspection and water quality testing immediately after the receipt of any complaint. The teams will ensure timely action to prevent any outbreak of water-borne diseases or epidemic-like situations in any part of the city.

Daily water quality testing will be intensified. Reports from all divisions will be compiled and reviewed during the weekly meetings for assessment and monitoring.

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The order also mandates the preparation of a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SOP) covering water sampling, testing, complaint redressal, field inspections, inter-departmental coordination, reporting timelines, public communication and preventive measures for uniform implementation across all public health divisions.

The Chief Engineer has directed that the matter be accorded top priority, warning that any lapse in monitoring or response will be viewed seriously.

The order notes that several complaints regarding contamination of drinking water have been reported from different parts of the city, prompting higher authorities to seek immediate, proactive and sustained action to safeguard public health.

The issue had also figured prominently during the recent MC General House meeting, where several councillors raised concerns over recurring water supply problems.