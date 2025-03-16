MC challans 165 for using plastic carry bags, littering

The Municipal Corporation (MC) today issued challans to 165 violators during a special drive against plastic carry bags, illegal dumping of construction and demolition waste, horticulture garbage, non-segregation of trash and littering in market places.

Keeping in view the direct observation of Swachh Survekshan in next few days, MC Commissioner Amit Kumar formed various teams of the sanitation wing to check violations of the Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) rules in the city. The teams, headed by chief sanitation inspectors, inspected markets across the city and found many shopkeepers using and storing plastic carry bags.

A total of 165 violators were challaned — 43 for selling/using plastic carry bags, 68 for sanitation/littering in public place, 52 for non-segregation of waste and one each for C&D waste and horticulture waste dumping. Challans ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 20,000 were imposed on defaulters.