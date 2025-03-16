DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / MC challans 165 for using plastic carry bags, littering

MC challans 165 for using plastic carry bags, littering

The Municipal Corporation (MC) today issued challans to 165 violators during a special drive against plastic carry bags, illegal dumping of construction and demolition waste, horticulture garbage, non-segregation of trash and littering in market places. Keeping in view the direct...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Mar 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Municipal Corporation (MC) today issued challans to 165 violators during a special drive against plastic carry bags, illegal dumping of construction and demolition waste, horticulture garbage, non-segregation of trash and littering in market places.

Keeping in view the direct observation of Swachh Survekshan in next few days, MC Commissioner Amit Kumar formed various teams of the sanitation wing to check violations of the Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) rules in the city. The teams, headed by chief sanitation inspectors, inspected markets across the city and found many shopkeepers using and storing plastic carry bags.

A total of 165 violators were challaned — 43 for selling/using plastic carry bags, 68 for sanitation/littering in public place, 52 for non-segregation of waste and one each for C&D waste and horticulture waste dumping. Challans ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 20,000 were imposed on defaulters.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper