MC chief blacklists parking firm in city

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 15

Despite the final appearance notice, the paid parking contractor, Anil Kumar Sharma of Pashchatya Entertainment Pvt Ltd, today failed to depose before the Municipal Corporation in the case of alleged fake Rs 1.65-crore bank guarantees.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra today ordered blacklisting of the firm, barring it from taking part in any tendering process in the country.

The UT police have already arrested Sanjay Sharma, director of the firm, which was running 57 paid parking lots in the city. Cops are trying to trace Anil Sharma. Both Sanjay and Anil hail from Delhi.