Home / Chandigarh / MC chief hears sanitation staff’s grievances, promises resolution

Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 06:16 AM Aug 20, 2025 IST
Taking charge of the cleanliness campaign, Municipal Commissioner RK Singh held a special meeting at the MC headquarters with all sanitation workers, inspectors and senior officials. During the session, he interacted directly with workers, listened to their grievances and assured swift solutions.

Expressing concern over the slide in the Swachh Survekshan rankings, Singh stressed that sanitation workers play the most crucial role in keeping the city clean and beautiful. “If every employee discharges their duty with honesty, nothing can stop Panchkula from becoming number one in cleanliness,” he said firmly.

Workers raised several issues including salaries, allowances, and shortages of essential supplies such as oil and soap. Singh immediately directed Joint Commissioner Gaurav Chauhan to resolve the concerns, adding, “All your genuine demands will be met, but in return, I want Panchkula to shine. Every street and every corner must sparkle.”

Singh ordered that electricians and technical staff also be provided with proper equipment so they can perform their duties efficiently.

