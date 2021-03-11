MC chief held for 'thrashing' worker

Dera Bassi, August 20
The police today arrested Municipal Council president Ranjit Reddy and Ward No. 9 councillor Asha Sharma’s husband, Bhupinder Sharma, for allegedly attacking a sanitation worker, Sohan Lal, and humiliating him by making casteist remarks.
In the evening, Reddy and Sharma reached the police station with a compromise letter, but were arrested.
Reddy, Sharma, his son, Varun Sharma, and four others have been booked under Sections 323, 341 and 506 of the IPC and the SC/ST Act. They will be produced before the court tomorrow.
Meanwhile, Congress workers, led by Dera Bassi Congress in-charge Deepinder Singh Dhillon, protested the arrests and staged a sit-in outside the police station.
Sohan Lal, a contractual labourer from Pragpur village, had an altercation with the councillor’s husband over a manhole cover on August 1. Three days later, the duo was called at the MC president’s office, where a scuffle ensued. It was alleged that Reddy, along with the others, beat up Sohan Lal and used casteist remarks against him. He was admitted to the hospital, where the police recorded his statement.
Dera Bassi Station House Officer (SHO) Jaskanwal Singh said, “The complainant had given a statement that caste-indicative words were used against him and the community. The victim was beaten up in the office. A case has been registered.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI issues Look Out Circular against 8 accused named in Delhi excise policy FIR; Sisodia not on list
No LoCs opened against four public servants named in the FIR...
India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring MQ-9B Predator drones
MQ-9B drone is a variant of MQ-9 ‘Reaper’ which was used to ...
25% extra seats, no entrance test for foreign students: UGC's plan to increase international outreach
Supernumerary seats will be created over and above the total...
Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat
Specialised teams carry out search operation at Sector 43 an...
'Self-respect non-negotiable': Anand Sharma quits as Himachal Congress Steering Committee Chairman
Sends resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi, days afte...