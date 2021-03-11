MC chief held for 'thrashing' worker

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, August 20

The police today arrested Municipal Council president Ranjit Reddy and Ward No. 9 councillor Asha Sharma’s husband, Bhupinder Sharma, for allegedly attacking a sanitation worker, Sohan Lal, and humiliating him by making casteist remarks.

In the evening, Reddy and Sharma reached the police station with a compromise letter, but were arrested.

Reddy, Sharma, his son, Varun Sharma, and four others have been booked under Sections 323, 341 and 506 of the IPC and the SC/ST Act. They will be produced before the court tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Congress workers, led by Dera Bassi Congress in-charge Deepinder Singh Dhillon, protested the arrests and staged a sit-in outside the police station.

Sohan Lal, a contractual labourer from Pragpur village, had an altercation with the councillor’s husband over a manhole cover on August 1. Three days later, the duo was called at the MC president’s office, where a scuffle ensued. It was alleged that Reddy, along with the others, beat up Sohan Lal and used casteist remarks against him. He was admitted to the hospital, where the police recorded his statement.

Dera Bassi Station House Officer (SHO) Jaskanwal Singh said, “The complainant had given a statement that caste-indicative words were used against him and the community. The victim was beaten up in the office. A case has been registered.”