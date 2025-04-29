DT
MC chief reviews arrangements ahead of drug awareness walk

Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar held meeting with the office bearers and members of Resident Welfare Associations and Market Welfare Associations , FOSWAC, CRAFED, Dealer Associations to discuss and plan the upcoming state-level event "Walk for Drug Free Chandigarh", scheduled for...
Updated At : 07:26 AM Apr 29, 2025 IST
Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar. File photo
Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar held meeting with the office bearers and members of Resident Welfare Associations and Market Welfare Associations , FOSWAC, CRAFED, Dealer Associations to discuss and plan the upcoming state-level event "Walk for Drug Free Chandigarh", scheduled for May 3.

The Commissioner urged all stakeholders to collaborate and mobilise maximum support to make the campaign a grand success.

