MC chief reviews waste management

In line with the Solid Waste Management (MSW) Rules, 2016 and Swachhata guidelines, the Municipal Corporation today held a high-level review meeting to strengthen bulk waste management practices and ensure strict compliance with fire safety norms across the city.

The meeting was presided over by Commissioner Amit Kumar. The focus of the meeting was effective waste segregation at source, scientific management of bulk waste and enforcement of statutory safety and civic regulations.

The Commissioner emphasised that bulk waste generator management was mandatory for all establishments including commercial units, institutions, residential complexes and other premises generating large quantities of waste.