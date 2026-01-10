DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / MC chief reviews waste management

MC chief reviews waste management

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jan 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chandigarh MC Office FILE
Advertisement

In line with the Solid Waste Management (MSW) Rules, 2016 and Swachhata guidelines, the Municipal Corporation today held a high-level review meeting to strengthen bulk waste management practices and ensure strict compliance with fire safety norms across the city.

Advertisement

The meeting was presided over by Commissioner Amit Kumar. The focus of the meeting was effective waste segregation at source, scientific management of bulk waste and enforcement of statutory safety and civic regulations.

Advertisement

The Commissioner emphasised that bulk waste generator management was mandatory for all establishments including commercial units, institutions, residential complexes and other premises generating large quantities of waste.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts