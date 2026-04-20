MC chief takes stock of work to clear waste from Dadumajra

Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar reviewed the ongoing work to clear legacy waste from the Dadumajra dumping ground on Sunday.

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During the inspection, the Commissioner took stock of the progress of bio-mining and waste processing activities. He expressed serious concern over delays in achieving the targeted milestones and viewed the performance of the SWM Cell, under its overall in-charge, with strong disapproval.

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Kumar directed the official and concerned officials to ensure completion of the project within the stipulated timeframe without fail. He cautioned that any further delay would invite fixed accountability.

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He emphasised that the Dadumajra site remained a critical environmental concern for the city, and its timely remediation was essential for improving public health, sanitation and the overall quality of life of residents, particularly those living in nearby areas. He also noted that despite being given operational flexibility, the performance of the SWM wing had not been satisfactory.