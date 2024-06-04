MC collects Rs 52 crore property tax in rebate period

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 3

Municipal Corporation has witnessed the highest-ever annual property tax collection of Rs 52.24 crore during the rebate period for the fiscal 2024-25.

People, who pay their property tax for 2024-25 between April 1 and May 31, get a rebate of up to 20%. The rebate for residential properties is 20% and for commercial ones 10% during the period. Thereafter, a penalty of 25%, along with 12% interest on tax dues without any rebate, is levied.

In the last fiscal, the MC could recover Rs 43.21 crore during the rebate period. The collection in the preceding fiscals was Rs 46.57 crore (2022-23), Rs 24.84 crore (2021-22), Rs 0.23 crore (2020-21) and Rs 31.55 crore (2019-20).

Officials said the increase in tax collection could be attributed to several strategic steps taken by the MC, including enhancing taxpayer outreach, holding awareness campaigns on rebate offer, streamlining the tax assessment and collection, and improving coordination with government agencies and departments.

Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the tax collection team as well as the civic responsibility demonstrated by the residents and businesses of the city.”

The record-breaking property tax collection will enable the corporation to further strengthen the city’s infrastructure, improve public services and invest in the overall development of the city. The MC is committed to using these resources judiciously and transparently to benefit the citizens of City Beautiful.”

“To ensure that taxpayers can avail themselves of the statutory rebate offered by the MC for prompt payments, the corporation remains committed to transforming Chandigarh into a model of sustainable urban development and improving the quality of life for all its residents,” Mitra added.

Previous payments

