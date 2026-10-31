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Home / Chandigarh / MC Commissioner inspects animal care facilities in city

MC Commissioner inspects animal care facilities in city

Stresses on better treatment of animals and maintaining hygiene

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:41 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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Municipal Corporation Commissioner Amit Kumar, today conducted a surprise inspection of the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), Sector 38 West, to assess the facilities and arrangements for the care, treatment and welfare of animals.

During the inspection, the Commissioner took stock of the overall functioning of the centre and reviewed the availability of veterinary services, medicines, food, cleanliness and other essential facilities. He also inspected different sections of the premises and assessed the arrangements for treating sick and injured animals.

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Interacting with veterinary doctors, officials and staff, the Commissioner sought feedback on the day-to-day functioning of the facility and the challenges, if any, being faced in providing care to animals.

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The Commissioner directed doctors concerned to ensure that every animal brought to the centre receives timely medical attention, proper treatment and adequate care. He emphasised on maintaining high standards of cleanliness across the premises and ensuring uninterrupted availability of medicines, nutritious food and other essential supplies for animals.

He further stressed that the staff must discharge their duties with utmost responsibility and compassion, ensuring that no sick or injured animal was left unattended. He also called for regular monitoring of the facilities and prompt corrective action wherever deficiencies were noticed.

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