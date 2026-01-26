MC committed to providing comfortable life to citizens, says Chandigarh Mayor Babla    

Mayor Harpreet Babla on Monday said it has been the constant endeavour of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to ensure that every citizen of the city lives a comfortable, safe and dignified life, where services are smart.

The mayor was speaking after unfurling the national flag at the Republic Day function held at the MC office.

Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar and councillors were present on the occasion.

The mayor said Republic Day is not just a national festival, but a day that reminds us of the power of our Constitution, the dignity of democracy, and our civic duties.

She said the year 2025 was a year of service, reform, and new initiatives for the MC. “Despite limited resources and numerous challenges, we adopted smart solutions and strengthened basic services to improve the ease of living for citizens.

“Chandigarh is known for its greenery and well-planned layout. To further strengthen this reputation, the MC planted over 1,31,000 trees and plants throughout the city in 2025.

“The new park developed in Sector 24 has become a hub of health, relaxation and social interaction for citizens. The major roundabouts, green belts and public places of the city were made more beautiful and safe by landscaping them.

“Cleanliness and hygiene have been top priorities for the MC. The ‘plastic-free Chandigarh’ campaign saw strict action against single-use plastic, large quantities of banned plastic were confiscated, and thousands of plastic bottles recycled.

“The MC is now moving rapidly towards sustainable solid waste management. Major steps have been taken to eliminate the dumping ground in Dadumajra by removing years-old waste through the Legacy Waste Mining Project.