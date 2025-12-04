MC distributes sanitation kits among staff

The Municipal Corporation Chandigarh today signed a memorandum of understanding with the door-to-door waste collectors and distributed sanitation kits. The ceremony was held in the presence of Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla, Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar and representatives of the Waste Collectors’ Union, Safai Saathis and local residents. The Mayor expressed deep gratitude to the door-to-door waste collectors for their relentless commitment.

