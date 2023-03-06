MC eyes Rs 121 crore by allotting land for school, wellness centre

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, March 5

A new health and wellness centre and a government school are likely to come up in Mani Majra with the Municipal Corporation planning to give its land for the purpose and generate Rs 121-crore in revenue.

The civic body will take a final call on the allotment of both pieces of land during its House meeting slated on Monday

A piece of land measuring 4 acres in Mani Majra is proposed to be allotted to the Education Department for the construction of a government school. The land is worth Rs 113.62 crore and may help generate revenue for the civic body.

A meeting regarding setting up of the school was held on November 30 last year under the chairmanship of Finance Secretary-cum-Secretary Engineering, UT. It was decided a suitable site would be inspected jointly by a team of officers to finalise the location for the school. The details of the land will be given by the MC. The Secretary Education will thereafter make a request to the MC for allocation.

In pursuance of same, the Secretary Education, UT, requested the MC to either construct and operate the school building on its own or hand over the site to the Education Department for the construction. The House now will take a final call on the proposal to allot the land.

Besides, there is a proposal to allocate 0.3 acres on a leasehold basis for 99 years to the Director Health Services for setting up of the wellness centre. On July 21, 2014, the piece of land was allotted on a leasehold basis at Re 1 to the PGI for setting up of an Urban Health Training Centre, Community Medicine. However, the premier health institute has not constructed the building so far.

During a meeting last September, under the chairmanship of Secretary Health, Medical Education and Research, the Director of Health, UT, stated the PGI had not initiated any development on the site even after the transfer of the site by the corporation in 2013-2014. The land is worth Rs 8 crore. The MC House will take a final call on the allotment on Monday.