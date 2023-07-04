Chandigarh MC fresh effort to curb polythene menace at Apni Mandis

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, July 3

In a big step by the Municipal Corporation (MC) towards protecting environment, polythene carry bags may completely be replaced with biodegradable ones at Apni Mandis in the coming days. The MC is going to provide vendors with compostable bags at cheap rates.

To make bulk purchases MC to buy biodegradable bags in bulk to match the cost of two types of bags

To supply these bags to a vendor at Apni Mandi, from whom others can buy it

Vendors still found using regular polythene bags to be challaned

During an interaction with vegetable/fruit vendors at the Sector 45 Apni Mandi on the occasion of International Plastic Bag Free Day, officials of the civic body found there were two main reasons for vendors using the polythene bags. First, most customers do not bring their own bags. Second, the polythene bags are cheaper than the biodegradable ones.

The officials calculated the cost of both non-biodegradable and biodegradable bags. If the MC buys biodegradable bags in bulk and further provide these to the vendors, the cost of the two kinds of carry bags can be matched to some extent. “We have decided we will buy the compostable carry bags in bulk and give to a vendor at Apni Mandi. The other vendors can buy these bags from there. The vendors, who will continue to use regular polythene bags despite this arrangement, will face intensive challaning,” MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra told Chandigarh Tribune.

She said, “Customers can use these bags even at home for keeping vegetables or fruits. These bags can be taken back into the earth naturally and do not harm the environment, while the polythene bags may even take 100 years to decompose.”

Meanwhile, the civic body today distributed biodegradable bags to the vendors free of cost. The new arrangement by the MC is expected to start this week. The MC feels most shopkeepers have started using biodegradable carry bags or paper bags. However, vendors are yet to follow suit.