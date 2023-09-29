MC gets Rs 25 cr from Chandigarh Administration

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 28

Now, the MC can float fresh tenders as it has received Rs 25 crore in advance against the third instalment of its share in grant-in-aid (GIA) from the Administration.

While expressing gratitude to Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Punjab and UT Administrator, Mayor Anup Gupta said, “Now, the developmental works will not be stopped and all works under various tenders will be started. The MC is committed to serving the people of the city at any cost.”

The Mayor said the MC had sought advance against the third instalment of grant-in-aid (Rs 135 crore in total) share from the Administration, which was due in December. The MC received Rs 25 crore today to continue development works, he added.

Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra said with the receipt of the funds, the administrative order for not issuing fresh tenders, stood withdrawn with immediate effect.

Earlier, a day after Mitra had ring-fenced Rs 282 crore for solid and liquid waste management as per the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directions in August-end, the Mayor met Purohit and requested him to ensure that no development works were stopped.

