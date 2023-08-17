Chandigarh MC holds tree plantation drive

Chandigarh, August 16
The Municipal Corporation today held a tree plantation drive as part of the ‘Meri Matti Mera Desh’ campaign in collaboration with the Punjab National Bank at Shanti Kunj, Sector 16.
MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra graced the occasion as the chief guest.
Punjab National Bank General Manager Rajesh Prasad and other officials of the bank were also present at the event. The participants planted more than 25 flowering trees.
