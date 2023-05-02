MC honours workers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 1

Aiming to spread awareness about labour rights, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation celebrated International Labour Day here today. A large number of workers participated in various programmes, including cultural performances and meetings, held across the city.

In a programme held at the community centre in Sector 27, Mayor Anup Gupta, accompanied by area councillor Harpreet Kaur Babla and other officials, said the MC had been implementing various development programmes for the welfare of labourers.

A similar programme was organised at the Open Air Theatre in Sector 48 where area councillor Rajinder Sharma and senior officers of the MC honoured sanitation workers, who play a crucial role in maintaining public hygiene and cleanliness, often working long hours in difficult conditions.

A cultural programme was organised by workers of the Building & Road wing, MC, at the community centre in Sector 8.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra extended gratitude towards the hard work of workers and acknowledged the essential role that they play in maintaining city’s roads, parks, street lights, market areas, public places and infrastructure. She thanked them for their efforts in keeping the city’s transportation network running smoothly.

Interactive session with labour unions, workers

Chandigarh: On occasion of Labour Day, the UT Labour Department organised an interactive session with labour unions and workers. Naveen Sharma, Assistant Labour Commissioner, assured the workers that the department will work on the motto “Sramam Anushangikam Vishwakarma”, which translates to “labour is the companion of prosperity”.

This motto reflects the department’s commitment to promoting and protecting the rights and welfare of workers in Chandigarh. The department works to ensure that workers are provided with fair wages, safe working conditions and other essential benefits that enable them to lead dignified lives. The motto also highlights the crucial role that labour plays in driving economic growth and prosperity for all.

On a call of the Federation of UT Employees and Workers, Chandigarh, employees of the Municipal Corporation and other departmental organisations jointly organised the May Day celebrations at the Bridge Market in Sector 17 here. Employees of various organisations participated in the event. Representatives of various organisations also participated in the function. A large number of women employees were also present. Federation head Raghbir Chand presided over the gathering. Federation general secretary Gopal Dutt Joshi paid homage to Chicago martyrs.