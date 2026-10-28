MC House likely to see stormy session today

The MC General House meeting scheduled for Wednesday is likely to witness ruckus over alleged irregularities in the recruitment of outsourced employees and the allocation of contracts by the civic body.

At a pre-House meeting, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) decided that it would raise the issues prominently during the House meeting.

Advertisement

City AAP president Vijay Pal Singh alleged a lack of transparency in the selection of outsourcing companies and the recruitment process. He also claimed that candidates were allegedly asked to pay money in exchange for jobs. He said the party would demand an independent, high-level inquiry into contract allocation, the eligibility of companies, recruitment procedures and allegations of money being collected from candidates.

Advertisement

HS Lucky, president, Chandigarh Congress, said the party councillors would also highlight the alleged scams and poor condition of roads.

The UT police have registered 173 FIRs during a special anti-drugs campaign conducted from June 26 to October 25. During this period, 213 persons involved in drug-related activities were arrested and 879 were detained, according to an action-taken report submitted by the police on the Mayor’s request. The report, which also details the recoveries made in the cases, will be presented at the House meeting.

Advertisement

In a coordinated drive against the misuse of habit-forming medicines, the police, in collaboration with the UT Drugs Control Wing, raided 13 chemist shops and seized stock worth nearly Rs 1.37 lakh. The police also identified 65 drug hotspots for intensive checking, patrolling, searches and surveillance. In addition, 104 places or areas encroached on by drug peddlers were identified, of which 13 have been demolished.

Amendments to Clause 18 of the Property Tax Bye-Laws, 2003, will also be on the agenda of the meeting. It states that owners were facing difficulties in obtaining separate property IDs for different floors, which might delay the payment of tax and lead to the accumulation of substantial dues.