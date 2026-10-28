DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / MC House likely to see stormy session today

MC House likely to see stormy session today

article_Author
Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:51 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File
Advertisement

The MC General House meeting scheduled for Wednesday is likely to witness ruckus over alleged irregularities in the recruitment of outsourced employees and the allocation of contracts by the civic body.

At a pre-House meeting, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) decided that it would raise the issues prominently during the House meeting.

Advertisement

City AAP president Vijay Pal Singh alleged a lack of transparency in the selection of outsourcing companies and the recruitment process. He also claimed that candidates were allegedly asked to pay money in exchange for jobs. He said the party would demand an independent, high-level inquiry into contract allocation, the eligibility of companies, recruitment procedures and allegations of money being collected from candidates.

Advertisement

HS Lucky, president, Chandigarh Congress, said the party councillors would also highlight the alleged scams and poor condition of roads.

The UT police have registered 173 FIRs during a special anti-drugs campaign conducted from June 26 to October 25. During this period, 213 persons involved in drug-related activities were arrested and 879 were detained, according to an action-taken report submitted by the police on the Mayor’s request. The report, which also details the recoveries made in the cases, will be presented at the House meeting.

Advertisement

In a coordinated drive against the misuse of habit-forming medicines, the police, in collaboration with the UT Drugs Control Wing, raided 13 chemist shops and seized stock worth nearly Rs 1.37 lakh. The police also identified 65 drug hotspots for intensive checking, patrolling, searches and surveillance. In addition, 104 places or areas encroached on by drug peddlers were identified, of which 13 have been demolished.

Amendments to Clause 18 of the Property Tax Bye-Laws, 2003, will also be on the agenda of the meeting. It states that owners were facing difficulties in obtaining separate property IDs for different floors, which might delay the payment of tax and lead to the accumulation of substantial dues.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts