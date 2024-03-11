Chandigarh MC House meet: Free water, parking in MC lots among today’s agenda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 10

Agenda, including free 20,000 litres of water every month and free parking in the MC’s facilities, will be tabled in the House meeting tomorrow.

City Congress president HS Lucky said the AAP-Congress alliance would place these agenda items at the meeting and fulfil the promise made to the residents of the city. Councillors of both parties held a meeting in this regard today.

After approval by the MC House, the agenda will be sent to the Secretary, Local Government, who is the UT Home Secretary, for the final nod. Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, free water and parking is seen as a big poll issue.

Even as the alliance, which has a lead of two votes in MC House, is all geared up for a close fight with the BJP in the F&CC elections on Monday, there are chances that the saffron party may withdraw nomination to one seat, and the polls will be held unanimously.

Sources said with the alliance having an edge, the BJP may see one of its three candidates withdraw from the contest. However, the party has not finalised it yet. A final decision will be taken before the meeting, which is scheduled to start at 11 am.

Both sides have filed nominations for three seats each of the five-member committee. If the BJP withdraws one of its candidates, then five members will be decided unanimously.

The BJP has 15, AAP 12, Congress seven and SAD one councillor in the MC House. If the total voting numbers are to be calculated, the alliance is now leading with 19 votes against 17 of the BJP, which include the vote of ex-officio member MP Kirron Kher and SAD’s lone councillor.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress