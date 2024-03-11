Chandigarh MC House meet: Free water, parking in MC lots among today’s agenda

Chandigarh, March 10
Agenda, including free 20,000 litres of water every month and free parking in the MC’s facilities, will be tabled in the House meeting tomorrow.
City Congress president HS Lucky said the AAP-Congress alliance would place these agenda items at the meeting and fulfil the promise made to the residents of the city. Councillors of both parties held a meeting in this regard today.
After approval by the MC House, the agenda will be sent to the Secretary, Local Government, who is the UT Home Secretary, for the final nod. Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, free water and parking is seen as a big poll issue.
Even as the alliance, which has a lead of two votes in MC House, is all geared up for a close fight with the BJP in the F&CC elections on Monday, there are chances that the saffron party may withdraw nomination to one seat, and the polls will be held unanimously.
Sources said with the alliance having an edge, the BJP may see one of its three candidates withdraw from the contest. However, the party has not finalised it yet. A final decision will be taken before the meeting, which is scheduled to start at 11 am.
Both sides have filed nominations for three seats each of the five-member committee. If the BJP withdraws one of its candidates, then five members will be decided unanimously.
The BJP has 15, AAP 12, Congress seven and SAD one councillor in the MC House. If the total voting numbers are to be calculated, the alliance is now leading with 19 votes against 17 of the BJP, which include the vote of ex-officio member MP Kirron Kher and SAD’s lone councillor.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...