MC House to take up 3 agenda items

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 3

Three agenda items, including installation of new waste processing plant, will be taken up during the meeting of the Municipal Corporation house scheduled for Tuesday.

Rough estimates for the processing of fresh waste of the city at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra and creation of temporary posts for solid waste management cell for one year are the other two agenda items.

It has now been proposed to set up the processing plant for 15 years and to allow two additional years for its construction.

It was suggested during a meeting of the high-powered technical committee that the project time span be reduced from 25 years to 15 years so that new companies can come up with new technologies after that.