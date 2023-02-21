Chandigarh MC identifies officials at fault, to issue chargesheet

Chandigarh, February 20
The Municipal Corporation is going to issue a chargesheet to its officials, who were involved in the case of submission of alleged fake bank guarantees by a paid parking contractor, Pashchatya Entertainment Pvt Ltd.
According to a senior MC official, “Those who were involved in the case have already been identified. Some of them have even superannuated. Now, a chargesheet will be issued against all of them.”
The MC has also written to the bank to find out if its employees were involved in the case. On a complaint of the civic body, the UT police had booked the contractor for cheating at the Sector 17 police station.
In the complaint, Sunil Dutt, superintendent in the parking branch of the MC, claimed that the company was allotted operation and management of 57 parking lots in the city for a period of three years in January 2020. As per the terms and conditions of the contract, three guarantees of Syndicate Bank, amounting to Rs 1.65 crore, were submitted by the firm.
The complainant alleged that on account of failure to pay the licence fee of around Rs 7 crore, the MC made a claim to encash the bank guarantees, but the bank claimed no such guarantees had been issued by it.
