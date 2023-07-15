MC launches drive to improve waste mgmt

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 14

Taking another step towards improving the processing of municipal solid waste, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has launched the Swachh Survekshan 2023, a drive to raise awareness among the city residents about the subject, and to exhort them to provide feedback in a related survey.

Mayor Anup Gupta and MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra today distributed pamphlets among the workers operating the door-to-door waste collection vehicles at the PINK Material Recovery Facility (MRF), and asked them to hand the brochures over to the residents.

While speaking on the occasion, the mayor said, “The Swachh Survekshan 2023 awareness pamphlet aims at encouraging the citizens’ feedback to the ongoing Swachh Survekshan, and is meant to promote source segregation in Chandigarh.”