MC levies 30% sewerage cess despite cut

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, April 28

Nearly two months after the city Municipal Corporation House decided to reduce the sewerage cess from the existing 30% of the total water bill to 10%, residents continue to pay bills based on higher levy.

Officials said the UT Administration’s final decision in this regard was awaited. The decision to reduce the sewerage cess was taken after councillors had rocked the House meeting in March over 5% hike in annual water tariff.

Administration’s nod awaited In March, MC House reduced sewerage cess from 30% of total water bill to 10% to offset a 5% hike in annual water tariff, following protest by councillors

Minutes were approved in next House meet and matter was sent to Home Secretary for approval; the UT Admn’s nod is awaited, say officials

“I am following up matter with administration and pushing to get it through so that relief could be provided to residents,” says Mayor Anup Gupta

Not only the Opposition — AAP and Congress — councillors, even the ruling BJP members had voiced their concern over increasing water rates in the city.

Even during the previous five-year term of the ruling BJP, which at the time enjoyed an absolute majority in the House, the matter of lowering the sewerage cess was taken up, but the administration had not budged, citing a big gap between spending and earning from water supply.

The BJP had taken credit for getting the water rate slab down, which was raised by the party itself during its tenure.

Congress councillor Gurpreet Gabi said: “I request all councillors cutting across party lines to jointly meet the UT Administrator over this issue. Water rates have become too high, burning a hole in the pocket of common people.”

RK Garg, president, Second Innings Association, a senior citizens’ body, said: “This month too we got bills based on 30% sewerage cess of the total water bill. What is the point in the MC House approving a reduction in cess when the decision is not being implemented? The corporation should have followed it up with the administration to get it immediately approved. Water bills are a big burden on city residents.”

Officials said after the March 6 decision, the minutes were got approved in the next House meeting. Following which, the matter was sent to the Secretary Local Government i.e. Home Secretary for approval and the reply

is awaited. Mayor Anup Gupta said: “I am following up the matter with the administration and pushing to get it through so that relief could be provided to residents.”