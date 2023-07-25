Chandigarh MC meet today, Opposition councillors all set to take on BJP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 24

Councillors of the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are expected to protest against the Municipal Corporation’s plan of setting up of a new integrated waste management plant in Dadu Majra and hike in four-wheeler parking rates during the general house meeting on Tuesday.

This is the first meeting after all 13 AAP councillors were suspended for a day by Mayor Anup Gupta on June 6 following a verbal spat with local MP Kirron Kher. They were forcibly taken out by marshals. After the AAP councillors were evicted, the BJP members, amid Congress councillors’ protest, had hurriedly passed all three key agendas on solid waste management in the city, including setting up of the new processing plant.

AAP councillors said they wanted the plant site be shifted from Dadu Majra to somewhere away from the residential areas. A Congress councillor said the plant in Goa was far from the residential area. The authorities should explore the idea of buying some land in nearby states of Punjab or Haryana and then set up the waste processing plant there, the councillor said.

what’s On agenda

Smart Parking project: Free parking for two-wheelers and electric vehicles; at least 42 per cent increase in parking rates for cars

Paperless meetings: To make the Municipal Corporation proceedings paperless, 60 tablets have been proposed to be installed at the civic body office; the project is estimated to cost nearly Rs 72 lakh

Synthetic tracks: Replacing cinder tracks with synthetic tracks at Rose Garden, Sector 16, Floral Garden, Sector 15, and parks near Cathedral Church and tubewell in Sector 19 at an estimated cost of Rs 2.96 crore

