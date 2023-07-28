 MC mulls 24x7 monitoring to check encroachments : The Tribune India

MC mulls 24x7 monitoring to check encroachments

Encroachments by shopkeepers at Sector 15-C, Chandigarh. Tribune Photo: PRADEEP TEWARI



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, July 27

In the wake of widespread encroachment by unregistered street vendors and shopkeepers, the Municipal Corporation is contemplating to have a round-the-clock check on the menace.

Councillors are of the view that earlier city markets used to shut early and there was no major issue of encroachment after late evening hours, but with markets closing late, there is a need for a check right from early morning till late in the night.

Mayor Anup Gupta said, “The civic body is working on a concept where the anti-encroachment team will be on duty for at least 16 hours. We may have two shifts of eight hours each for our teams to keep a watch on encroachments in the city.”

Pressing for the need of 24x7 monitoring, BJP councillor Saurabh Joshi said, “Right from early morning, vendors start causing noise pollution. Till late in the night, almost all junctions have ice-cream vendors. There are several food vans in the city. They usually work in odd hours when our teams are not on the job.”

Congress councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi said, “The MC’s enforcement team works during the routine office hours. How will they remove encroachment in night or late evening hours? We need to have them on the job till midnight.”

Authorities lack will, claim residents

Countering MC claims, residents say encroachments are rampant across the city even during the day hours when the anti-enforcement staff is on the job. In almost all sectors, shopkeepers have encroached upon corridors, leaving a little or no space for shoppers. Some shopkeepers have even kept tables and chairs on pathways.

Likewise, there is little check on vendors. Registered vendors are using more space than allotted, while unregistered ones are mushrooming. Taking a dig at MC’s plan, city-based activist and environmentalist LR Budania said, “The talk of round-the-clock check is a mere eyewash. There is no check on vendors even during the day.”

