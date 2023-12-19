MC official penalised for not providing info on case

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 18

The Punjab State Information Commission has imposed a penalty of Rs 5,000 on the PIO of Commissioner, Municipal Corporation Mohali, for not supplying the information sought through an RTI, even after the directions were given by the Commission on October 6.

The complainant, KNS Sodhi, filed an RTI on March 9 seeking information about his goods that were confiscated by the Mohali MC.

Sodhi said, “Goods such as tables, umbrellas, and utensils were confiscated from our Nanu-Dadu Rasoi, Sector 70 Park (a senior citizens’ venture to provide food to the needy). We had sought information from the Mohali MC about the details of the confiscated goods, yet no information was given to us. Later, when we visited the MC storage, the confiscated goods were not present.

Mohali MC Commissioner Navjot Kaur and Assistant Commissioner Manpreet Singh were unavailable for comments.

The State Information Commissioner, Punjab, Amrit Pratap Singh Sekhon, adjourned the hearing in the case until February 2, 2024.

