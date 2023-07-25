MC officials discuss steps to maintain cleanliness in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, July 24

A meeting of the sanitation wing officials of the Municipal Corporation (MC) was held here on Monday to discuss essential measures for improving the city’s cleanliness.

During the meeting, Chief Sanitary Inspector briefed officials on door-to-door garbage lifting in the city. He said certain private waste collectors were irresponsibly dumping garbage at various locations resulting in piling up of the waste.

Panels to keep check on waste generators

ward-wise panels to keep a check on waste generators

Those aggravating garbage-related issues to be penalised

Sachin Gupta, MC Commissioner, who was also present at the meeting, instructed the Chief Sanitary Inspector to closely monitor private waste collectors and issue challans to those caught dumping garbage in the city.

Gupta told officials to form ward-wise committees in order to keep a check on bulk waste generators and penalise those aggravating garbage-related issues in the city.

In addition to waste management, the cleanliness of public toilets was was also discussed at the meeting. The Chief Sanitary Inspector assured Gupta that efforts were on to maintain cleanliness in the city. Gupta instructed officials to prepare estimates for upgrading 50 per cent public toilets in city.

