MC organises drive against encroachments

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:43 AM May 30, 2025 IST
Representational photo
Representational photo
The MC today carried out a major anti-encroachment drive in various parts of the city on the directions of Amit Kumar, Commissioner, MC.

In Sector 44-B, an anti-encroachment operation was conducted in the green belt area, where mechanics had parked vehicles and occupied public land. The enforcement team impounded 13 cars from the area. A similar drive was also carried out in Burail, where 10 cars were impounded, along with seizure of items like car seats, doors, jacks and other automobile accessories. A total of 47 challans were issued during the drive.

A joint drive was conducted at the Sector 26 sabzi mandi in coordination with the Market Committee Board. During this operation, 21 unauthorised vendors were challaned.

