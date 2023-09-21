MC panel okays Rs 10 cr for repair of Mohali roads

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 20

The Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the municipal corporation issued work orders for the reconstruction and repair of city roads at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu said the works would be started soon. “The condition of Mohali roads will change after their reconstruction. The recent rains damaged the roads, leaving these broken at many places.”

During the meeting, the repair works to be conducted by the Public Health Department and the development works to be conducted by the MC worth Rs 4 crore were also approved.

Senior Deputy Mayor Amrik Singh Somal, Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi, MC Commissioner Navjot Kaur, Joint Commissioner Kiran Sharma, councillor Jasbir Singh Manku and other officials were present at the meeting.

#Mohali