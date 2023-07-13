MC plans 3-step solution to waterlogging

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, July 12

The city Municipal Corporation has planned three measures to tackle waterlogging in future — setting up a disaster-proof mechanism at the Kajauli waterworks, increasing capacity of sewerage lines and strengthening rainwater harvesting system.

The MC Chief Engineer, the Punjab Engineering Department Chief Engineer and a GMADA officer visited the site with respect to the plan for a disaster-proof mechanism at the Kajauli waterworks. A pipeline was damaged two days ago, causing one-hour short supply in morning as well as evening to Chandigarh.

“We have assessed the site to put in place this mechanism to prevent any damage in the event of such disaster in future. Besides, upgrade of the pipeline under the AMRUT scheme and 24x7 water supply project is already underway here,” MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra told Chandigarh Tribune.

To prevent overflowing or blocking of sewerage during heavy rain, the civic body has identified several points where its capacity is to be increased. These points include places such as Burail where population has increased exponentially. The sewerage systems of all villages are already being changed.

As far as storm water disposal is concerned, the corporation is going to build rainwater harvesting systems in the southern sectors. It has already selected a sector there and started working on it. An MC official said the southern sectors had waterlogging more than other parts and is also suited for rainwater harvesting. If will not only conserve water but also help in a quick draining of rainwater.

As per the MC, road gullies are cleaned every year. The storm water drainage of the UT has been designed to handle 15mm/hr rainfall in the northern sectors and 20mm/hr in the southern ones. All drains further discharge into N-Choe, Sukhna Choe and Patiala ki Rao Choe. During the recent heavy rain, the choes submerged the tailends of the drainage pipes. As a result, rainwater could not drain.

