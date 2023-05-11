MC plans temporary plant for wet waste

Tribune News Service

With a new waste processing plant, to be set up at the existing facility taken over from Jaypee Group in Sector 25, likely to take over two years to be made operational, the local Municipal Corporation proposes to build a temporary composting plant to process fresh wet waste.

composting facility To cost Rs 10.53 crore Temporary plant is proposed be set up on 5 acres at Dadu Majra dumping ground at a cost of Rs 10.53 crore

The plant will have capacity to process 200 MT waste per day; proposal will be tabled in House meet on Saturday

It will process waste till new plant comes up at existing facility in Sec 25; it may take over 2 yrs to complete

The plant is proposed be set up on 5 acres cleared at the Dadu Majra dumping ground at a cost of Rs 10.53 crore. The MC is operating a wet waste plant at Sector 25 after upgrade and extensions, but can process only up to 200 metric tonne (MT) of waste per day. In contrast, the daily generation of fresh wet waste in the city is 374 MT per day.

Therefore, there will be a quantum of at least 174 MT waste per day, which will have to be dumped unprocessed across the road at the dumping ground.

Though an Integrated Solid Waste Management Plant is proposed to be set up by the MC, the minimum construction period for the same will be not less than 24 months from the date of allotment of work.

As a result, the city stares at another legacy waste dump of 2 lakh MT, accumulated over the construction period, and it will be required to be managed and bio-remediated by incurring an expenditure of more than Rs 20 crore. It will also cause pollution and generate leachate, creating hardship for people living in the vicinity, says the MC.

It is in this context that the civic body proposes to set up a temporary composting plant with a capacity to process 200 MT waste per day in the interregnum period.

This plant will process fresh waste and prevent the same from being dumped at the landfill site. To set up the same, it has been proposed that an agency needs to be hired.

The agency will construct shed, flooring, driving pathways and related infrastructure for composting of the wet waste. It will manage and operate the plant by providing machinery, manpower, and any other related material.

The MC will provide 5 acres to the agency free of cost for two years or till the operationalisation of the Integrated Solid Waste Management Plant, whichever is earlier. The proposal will be tabled in the Saturday’s House meeting.