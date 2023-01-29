MC plans to build approach road outside BSF HQ

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 28

The MC has proposed to construct an approach road and develop an area near headquarters of Special DG BSF (Western Command) in Industrial Area, Phase II.

A rough cost estimate of Rs 2.19 crore has been framed to meet the expenses for the work. The agenda regarding this will be tabled in the MC House meeting on Monday for approval.

According to the MC, the area development plan has been prepared. The new office complex of Western Command BSF has been constructed and the campus is presently functional, there are frequent visits of VVIPs and VIPs for meeting and other official commitments.

“The SDEs and JEs inspected the site and it has been observed that there is no approach road from main road to BSF complex office and nearby green park area is also not developed,” said an official.