MC plans to charge joints on area basis

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, March 4

The local Municipal Corporation has proposed a policy regarding permission for putting up temporary tables and chairs in front of eating joints.

The civic body has proposed to charge such joints on the basis of the outside area covered by them and not on the basis of the number of chairs and tables put up, which is the current practice.

At present, several eating joints place more tables and chairs than the permitted number and occupy

excess space.

Now, the area will be measured and verified by the area junior engineer of the building and roads wing and a sub-inspector/inspector of the enforcement wing while keeping in mind that the public does not face any inconvenience.

The MC has proposed a rate of Rs 100 per sq ft per month (excluding GST) or as ascertained by the General House during a meeting scheduled for Monday, could be charged from the eating joints.

However, an MC committee has proposed the minimum rent. For booths and shops, it will be Rs 5,000 (up to 50 sq ft) and for corner property up to 100 sq ft, the charge will be doubled. For bay shops, Rs 7,500 will be charged for an area up to 75 sq ft. In case of corner shop, Rs 12,500 will be levied up to 125 sq ft. In case of SCF/SCO, Rs 10,000 will be charged for area up to 100 sq ft. If it is a corner area, the amount will be Rs 15,000 up to 150 sq ft.

In all categories, GST is excluding and additional Rs 100 per sq ft will be charged if the specified area is increased. The rate will be increased by 10 per cent at the start of calendar year.

The permission shall be for placing temporary chairs and tables in the permitted area only and during the prescribed timings only. The timings will be 7.30 am to 9.30 am, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm and 7 pm to 10 pm. No permission will be granted for putting up furniture items in the verandah, public passage or cycle track. No tent, permanent lights or any permanent fixture will be allowed.

The MC House will take a final call on the recommendations made by the MC committee.