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Home / Chandigarh / MC poll: Chandigarh Administration notifies ward reservation

MC poll: Chandigarh Administration notifies ward reservation

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:49 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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The UT Administration has laid down the criteria for the reservation of wards for Scheduled Caste (SC) and women candidates in the Municipal Corporation elections scheduled to be held later this year.

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As per the notification issued by Mandip Singh Brar, Secretary, Local Government, UT, seven wards will be reserved for SC candidates. These reservations will be based on the maximum percentage of the SC population in individual wards as recorded in the 2011 Census. Following a strict rotation policy, the seven wards that were reserved for SC candidates during the MC elections in 2021 will be excluded this year. The wards currently having the next highest percentage of SC population will be reserved this time. The Administration clarified that the rotational mechanism would continue in future elections until all wards were reserved for SC candidates at least once.

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A total of 12 wards will be reserved for women candidates, which includes three seats reserved specifically for SC women. The determination of these 12 wards will be finalised through a public draw of lots. To ensure parity and dynamic representation, the wards that were reserved for women in the 2021 elections will be kept out of the draw.

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Additionally, the three wards to be reserved for SC women will be selected out of the seven designated SC wards, also through a public draw of lots.

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