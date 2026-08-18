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Home / Chandigarh / MC prepares draft bylaws to regulate sale of meat in Chandigarh

MC prepares draft bylaws to regulate sale of meat in Chandigarh

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:10 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has prepared draft bylaws to regulate sale of meat in Chandigarh. The draft bylaws will be presented in the General House meeting of the MC to be held on August 20.

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These bylaws will be called as Municipal Corporation Chandigarh (Regulation, Control, and Inspection of Meat, Fish, Poultry Shops and Commercial Food Establishments) bylaws-2026. Before finalising the bylaws, the MC will invite public bjections/suggestions.

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The sale of meat, fish and poultry in Chandigarh is presently governed by the 2002 bylaws (amended in 2010) under Section 399(1) of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976 (extended to UT Chandigarh). The need for a revision had arisen as the existing bylaws were outdated and not in accordance with the Food Safety and Standards Act.

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Under the bylaws, the mandatory annual NOC will be required from the MC. The slaughter of sheep, goat and pig will become mandatory at the modern MC slaughterhouse (Industrial Area Phase-I). The draft will be published in the public domain for 15 days to invite public objections and suggestions.

Rs 5,000 fine has been proposed for operating a meat shop without an NOC. Procurement, possession or sale of unstamped meat will invite a fine of Rs 5,000. Failure to maintain records will invite Rs 1,000 fine.

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