MC receives its first electronic performance bank guarantee

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 7

In an attempt to eliminate the possibility of fraud in bank guarantee, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has started accepting electronic performance bank guarantee (ePBG) from vendors and contractors. For the first time in the history, the MC received its first ePBG today.

Talking about the initiative, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said the civic body has issued office order to receive preference bank guarantee from vendors and contractors only in ePBG format from July 1. She said the corporation would receive SWIFT confirmation on its platform to recognise or accept the bank guarantee.

She said the vendors and contractors now need to submit their bank guarantee, to be created on SFMS (structural financial messaging system) platform of issuer bank. Therefore, the MC is in position to eliminate manual intervention for verifying the bank guarantee from issuer bank. The SFMS platform is also regulated by the RBI (Reserve Bank of India), she said.

The Commissioner added that it is a secure messaging standard developed to serve as a platform for intra-bank and inter-bank applications. SFMS can be used for secure communication within the bank and between banks for enhanced security and reduces the possibility of fraud, she said.

The corporation has received its first ePBG on July 7 though its platform via SWFS platform from issuer bank, SBI, located in Gujarat.