MC removes encroachments from 115 parks; drive still on

Sandeep Rana
Chandigarh, September 11
Following news reports by Chandigarh Tribune, teams of the Municipal Corporation have removed illegal encroachments from as many as 115 public parks.
Selective action, allege locals
Some residents complain that encroachments are being removed in a ‘selective’ manner. They say only encroachments highlighted in the news reports are being removed and no action is taken elsewhere.
These parks were encroached upon by inhabitants of adjoining houses. After a series of reports published in these columns, the civic body in its inspection identified a total of 156 such parks. It is in the process of removing the encroachments in a phased-manner.
“The drive is still continuing. The remaining encroachments will also be removed in the coming days,” said an official. However, some residents complained that the encroachments were being removed in a “selective” manner. They said only encroachments highlighted in the news reports were being removed and no action was taken elsewhere.
It was found that a number of public parks had been turned into private gardens by residents across sectors. At many places, people had erected small gates on their boundary walls to encroach upon the adjoining park. Some used the encroached spaces as a lawn while others grew vegetables or flowers.
At certain other places, people had put up iron grills to encroach upon some portion of the park for personal use, leaving little space for walkers. Some had encroached upon the neighbourhood parks to park their vehicles.
The practice had been going on for years with little check from the Municipal Corporation, which has a total of 1,800 parks and 100 green belts under its jurisdiction.
